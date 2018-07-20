|
Региональный журнал для деловых кругов Дальнего Востока
|
|
Среда| 22 Августа, 18:47 |
|
|
|
Welcoming VLADHLEB
The bread has always been a strategic product in Russia, and the Company fulfills its mission properly daily delivering to Region’s shops about 40 tons of traditional Podolsky variety and more than 27 tons of other sorts including those of “Healthy food” product line. The experience of the oldest enterprise in the Region visually demonstrates that it is possible to operate effectively and develop successfully even in the most complicated economic conditions.
The eventful background of the company and development history of the bread baking industry is represented by the Corporate Bread Museum which is visited with pleasure by foreign delegations. However, VLADHLEB is directed to the future and to remain an industry leader it effects continuous production modernization, implements new technologies, develops new recipes and expands its product lines.
“Since Primorye is named an outpost of Russia, it is impossible for the leading regional production and industrial companies to fall behind in their development”, VLADHLEB General Manager Dmitry Shinkarenko explains.
The Company has accepted a production modernization and retooling plan that is implemented on a stage-by-stage basis. Specific attention is paid here to product quality improvement. The Company production laboratory exercises full control over incoming raw materials and finished products. In addition, VLADHLEB is certified for ISO 9001 and HACCP standards. It was also the first enterprise in the Russian Far East to get compliance certificate under ISO 22000 - 2007 specifying challenging requirements to selection of raw materials suppliers, production sanitary conditions, quality and safety of finished products.
At the same time VLADHLEB intentionally makes internal requirements to the quality stricter as its main goal is to transform long-standing Russian product into a real source of longevity, to be gladly consumed by people striving for good health and slim shape. It should be mentioned that these efforts are deservedly appreciated both by consumers and external experts at various Russian and foreign professional contests and exhibitions such as “The Best Vladivostok Product Award”, “DALAGRO. FOOD”, “100 Best Russian Products”, “Trademark of the Year”, etc. The Company was awarded a status of government prize winner in the area of quality. Recently its team has won all preliminary rounds in Russia and represented Russian bread bakers in France, in the final of World Cup on bread baking named after Louie Lesafre.
By the way, in addition to professional distinctions VLADHLEB has one more momentous award - the victory in nomination “Socially Responsible Business” of VII Primorsky Region Business Prize.
“Understanding of social responsibility by bread makers is probably more bright and keen than for other professions”, Dmitry Shinkarenko considers. “Our mission is to have the bread on tables of Primorye inhabitants always, notwithstanding of crisis. Moreover, it is delivered to dozens of Vladivostok shops at a discounted prime price under the Program “The City for People”. We also take responsibility for our staff: more than 1,500 employees work for the Company, their salary is 46% higher than the average in the industry”.
But let’s come back to the products. The heart of the bread making production is the most popular Podolsky variety lines made under the special VLADHLEB recipe using live yeast. At the same time the product range is being continuously enlarged with the addition of new, unique for the Russian Far East products. Sometime ago the enterprise offered Primorye people the whole range of healthy sorts of the bread: “Healthy Food”. Such bread varieties of the above range as “Ideal Form”, “Athlete”, “With Chitosan”, “Tone up with Chaga” and “Slim Waist” are in good demand of our consumer.
In addition, VLADHLEB was the first company in the Region to produce pastry of the European quality; due to that fact cakes with cream, fruit jells and fresh fruits made in the best European traditions have appeared on the tables of the Far Eastern inhabitants. At present the assortment of creamy products includes about 200 items. Total volume of bread, bakery products and confectionery produced by the factory amounts to 85 tons per day.
Vladivostok guests coming to APEC Summit-2012 will also appreciate VLADHLEB products. Its participants will be able to see and taste products people of Primorye and the whole Far East are justifiably proud of.
***
Far Eastern Capital File:
The history of VLADHLEB starts in 1903. At present it is the largest manufacturer of bakery products, puff pastry and confectionery in Primorye and one of the leaders of the regional market. Its sales geography is Primorye, Khabarovsk and Birobidzhan, Magadan and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. In 2011 VLADHLEB paid taxes to the budget and social funds totaling about RUB 280 M.
***
