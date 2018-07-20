Welcoming VLADHLEB

Региональный журнал для деловых кругов Дальнего Востока
АТР РФ ДФО
www.dvkapital.ru
Среда| 22 Августа, 18:47 |
О КОМПАНИИ РЕКЛАМА АРХИВ | ПОДПИСКА | RSS |
Амурская область
Еврейская автономная область
Камчатский край
Магаданская область
Приморский край
Республика Саха (Якутия)
Сахалинская область
Хабаровский край
Чукотский автономный округ
Курсы валют
1 USD 67 р.
1 EUR 77 р.
100 JPY 6000 р.
10 CNY 980 р.
Индексы ММВБ
Тема номера
На Дальнем Востоке земля до сих пор не стала источником дохода
свежий номер
Дальневосточный капитал № 7, 2018

Регион сегодня
22.08 |
В Приморье на "Территории инноваций" соберут разработчиков технологических стартапов
22.08 |
Онлайн-продажи камчатской воды начались в Китае
22.08 |
Южнокорейская компания хочет выкупить участок в игорной зоне "Приморье"
22.08 |
Начались работы по обеспечению газом резидентов ТОР "Хабаровск"
22.08 |
В Приморье "Улица Дальнего Востока" займет более километра
статьи раздела
Компании
20 Июля 2018, 18:40
"Газпром" успеет Ответил глава корпорации на вопрос журналиста ИК "Золотой Рог"
статьи раздела
Отрасль
20 Июля 2018, 11:00
Суда made in Хабаровский край Предприятия судостроительной отрасли Хабаровского края отвечают на запросы рынка
статьи раздела
Регион сегодня
18 Июля 2018, 12:21
"Встреча Путина и Трампа - подготовка к переменам, которые произойдут после ВЭФ" Один из крупнейших в Японии специалистов по России и международной политике Ицуро Накамура сделал прогноз о будущем Азии и роли России после ВЭФ во Владивостоке
статьи раздела
Среда обитания
17 Июля 2018, 16:20
Якутск собирает идеи В республиканской столице прошла третья международная конференция "Города и люди" и шестнадцатое пленарное совещание сессии Международной Ассамблеи столиц и крупных городов.
статьи раздела
Вкус жизни
17 Июля 2018, 16:07
По течению Амура В Хабаровском крае создается инфраструктура круизного туризма
статьи раздела

Актуально

главная
Рекомендует: Саммит АТЭС-2012
Регион сегодня Компании Партнеры Страницы истории
Часовой пояс Финансы Персона Восточное кольцо
Тема номера Рынки Кадры Криминал
Мнение Отрасль Территория Вкус жизни
Проект ДК Инновации Среда обитания Спорт
Проект ДК
24 Августа 2012, 22:42 | Проект ДК

Welcoming VLADHLEB

Welcoming VLADHLEB
As Russian tradition prescribes, guests will be met with bread and salt of hospitality and this main symbol of Russian hospitality will be baked by VLADHLEB.

The bread has always been a strategic product in Russia, and the Company fulfills its mission properly daily delivering to Region’s shops about 40 tons of traditional Podolsky variety and more than 27 tons of other sorts including those of “Healthy food” product line. The experience of the oldest enterprise in the Region visually demonstrates that it is possible to operate effectively and develop successfully even in the most complicated economic conditions.

The eventful background of the company and development history of the bread baking industry is represented by the Corporate Bread Museum which is visited with pleasure by foreign delegations. However, VLADHLEB is directed to the future and to remain an industry leader it effects continuous production modernization, implements new technologies, develops new recipes and expands its product lines.

“Since Primorye is named an outpost of Russia, it is impossible for the leading regional production and industrial companies to fall behind in their development”, VLADHLEB General Manager Dmitry Shinkarenko explains.

The Company has accepted a production modernization and retooling plan that is implemented on a stage-by-stage basis. Specific attention is paid here to product quality improvement. The Company production laboratory exercises full control over incoming raw materials and finished products. In addition, VLADHLEB is certified for ISO 9001 and HACCP standards. It was also the first enterprise in the Russian Far East to get compliance certificate under ISO 22000 - 2007 specifying challenging requirements to selection of raw materials suppliers, production sanitary conditions, quality and safety of finished products.

At the same time VLADHLEB intentionally makes internal requirements to the quality stricter as its main goal is to transform long-standing Russian product into a real source of longevity, to be gladly consumed by people striving for good health and slim shape. It should be mentioned that these efforts are deservedly appreciated both by consumers and external experts at various Russian and foreign professional contests and exhibitions such as “The Best Vladivostok Product Award”, “DALAGRO. FOOD”, “100 Best Russian Products”, “Trademark of the Year”, etc. The Company was awarded a status of government prize winner in the area of quality. Recently its team has won all preliminary rounds in Russia and represented Russian bread bakers in France, in the final of World Cup on bread baking named after Louie Lesafre.

By the way, in addition to professional distinctions VLADHLEB has one more momentous award - the victory in nomination “Socially Responsible Business” of VII Primorsky Region Business Prize.

“Understanding of social responsibility by bread makers is probably more bright and keen than for other professions”, Dmitry Shinkarenko considers. “Our mission is to have the bread on tables of Primorye inhabitants always, notwithstanding of crisis. Moreover, it is delivered to dozens of Vladivostok shops at a discounted prime price under the Program “The City for People”. We also take responsibility for our staff: more than 1,500 employees work for the Company, their salary is 46% higher than the average in the industry”.

But let’s come back to the products. The heart of the bread making production is the most popular Podolsky variety lines made under the special VLADHLEB recipe using live yeast. At the same time the product range is being continuously enlarged with the addition of new, unique for the Russian Far East products. Sometime ago the enterprise offered Primorye people the whole range of healthy sorts of the bread: “Healthy Food”. Such bread varieties of the above range as “Ideal Form”, “Athlete”, “With Chitosan”, “Tone up with Chaga” and “Slim Waist” are in good demand of our consumer.

In addition, VLADHLEB was the first company in the Region to produce pastry of the European quality; due to that fact cakes with cream, fruit jells and fresh fruits made in the best European traditions have appeared on the tables of the Far Eastern inhabitants. At present the assortment of creamy products includes about 200 items. Total volume of bread, bakery products and confectionery produced by the factory amounts to 85 tons per day.

Vladivostok guests coming to APEC Summit-2012 will also appreciate VLADHLEB products. Its participants will be able to see and taste products people of Primorye and the whole Far East are justifiably proud of. 

***

Far Eastern Capital File:

The history of VLADHLEB starts in 1903. At present it is the largest manufacturer of bakery products, puff pastry and confectionery in Primorye and one of the leaders of the regional market. Its sales geography is Primorye, Khabarovsk and Birobidzhan, Magadan and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. In 2011 VLADHLEB paid taxes to the budget and social funds totaling about RUB 280 M.

***

Теги:


Loading...



Новости раздела




Комментарии
  • Правила пользования функцией «Комментарии» на сайте Zrpress.Ru
  • Запрещается:
    1. Нецензурная брань.
    2. Личные оскорбления в любом виде.
    3. Высказывания расистского толка, призывы к свержению власти насильственным путем, разжигание межнациональной розни.
    4. Проявления религиозной, расовой, половой и прочей нетерпимости или дискриминации.
    5. Публикация сообщений, наносящих моральный или любой другой урон любому лицу (юридическому или физическому).
    6. Использовать в имени (нике) адреса веб-сайтов, грубые и нецензурные выражения.
    7. Совершать любые попытки нарушения нормальной работы функции «Комментарии» и сайта.
    8. Осуществление прямой рекламы в сообщениях.
    9. Помещение сообщений, содержащих заведомо ложную информацию, клевету, а также нечестные приемы ведения дискуссий.
    10. Мнения авторов комментариев может не совпадать с мнение авторов материалов и администраторов сайта. Администраторы имеют право удалить, отредактировать, перенести или закрыть любое ваше сообщение в любое время по своему усмотрению. Оставляя сообщение в «Комментариях», будьте взаимно вежливы и культурны, старайтесь не нарушать установленный порядок.

 

Авторизация:


Анонимно
Авторизовано
E-mail:
Пароль:
Опрос Спецпроекты Интервью Аналитика
Наши партнеры
Администрации Сми Полезные ссылки Статистика
Проект ДК
17 Июля 2018, 10:15
Люди из бизнеса помогут привлечь инвесторов в Приморье Создание благоприятного инвестиционного климата - залог экономического процветания любого субъекта России. И сегодня регионы Дальнего Востока конкурируют за инвестиции, ведь конкуренция - это самый важный рыночный стимул.
статьи раздела
Loading...
RedTram
Проект ДК
17 Июля 2018, 10:00
Марина ШЕМИЛИНА, уполномоченный по защите прав предпринимателей в Приморском крае: Вопросы развития бизнеса входят в повестку дня региональной власти Институт бизнес-омбудсмена действует в Приморском крае пять лет. Благодаря активности Уполномоченного по защите прав предпринимателей и позиции руководства края, реакция на обращения бизнеса стала более оперативной.
статьи раздела
Проект ДК
17 Июля 2018, 09:30
Приморская стройка меняет правила игры Строительный рынок Приморья пополняется новыми игроками, главным образом, открывающими свои ниши в статусе резидентов территорий опережающего развития (ТОР) и Свободного порта Владивосток (СПВ).
статьи раздела
Проект ДК
17 Июля 2018, 09:15
Приморские экспортеры расширяют рынки Азиатские рынки, интерес к которым все больше и больше проявляют приморские производители, постепенно открываются не только традиционным российским товарам, например, пищевой отрасли или сельского хозяйства, но и эксклюзивным продуктам.
статьи раздела
Вкус жизни
17 Июля 2018, 09:00
Море Приморья готово к приему туристов В 2018 году в Приморье для жителей и гостей края будут работать около 80 официально одобренных и подготовленных пляжей.
статьи раздела
о компании | свежий номер | проект ДК | реклама | архив | подписка | rss | поиск | контакты
Адрес: 690950, г. Владивосток, пр-т Красного знамени 10 • тел./факс: (423) 245-04-85, 245-03-94 • e-mail: kapital@zrpress.ru
© 2000-2011 ОАО «Издательская компания «Золотой Рог». Все права на материалы, опубликованные на сайте, защищены в соответствии с российским и международным законодательством об авторском праве и смежных правах. При любом использовании текстовых, графических и фотоматериалов ссылка на «Дальневосточный капитал» обязательна. При полной или частичной перепечатке текстовых материалов в интернете гиперссылка на «Дальневосточный капитал» обязательна. Создание и поддержка: ОАО «Издательская компания «Золотой Рог». Данный сайт содержит информационную продукцию категории 16+.
џндекс.Њетрика