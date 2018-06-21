Региональный журнал для деловых кругов Дальнего Востока
21 Июня 2018, 10:18
Хабаровский край нацелен развивать круизный туризм Набережная в Хабаровске станет частью обеспечивающей инфраструктуры круизного кластера "Остров Большой Уссурийский – Шантары", который реализуется в регионе. Туристический маршрут, в первую очередь, рассчитан на туристов из стран АТР.
19 Июня 2018, 18:40
Отток населения замедлился? Просто уже уезжать некому Сохранение сырьевой специализации делает здесь живущих людей "лишними". За три месяца из Приморья в Россию уехало еще 5000 человек (на 4,7% больше)
19 Июня 2018, 16:53
Дальнему Востоку нужен другой МРОТ Конкретно для жителей Дальнего Востока никаких льгот нет. Только жить дороже и холоднее
15 Июня 2018, 18:11
Быть в команде "ННК" Новый дизайн гоночных автомобилей ННК_Drift_Team презентовали в Хабаровске
15 Июня 2018, 12:30
Ваше золото еще в песке Магаданская область вновь ждет большое количество гостей в июле
Проект ДК

High-tech paints

High-tech paints

High-tech paints
Use of innovative technologies is becoming a sine qua non of competitive success for RFE manufacturers versus Western competitors. Andrei KRYZHEVSKY, CEO of the Khabarovsk-based Factory of Protective and Decorative Finishes/ Discussed this and other aspects of the business in an interview with Dalnevostochny Capital. His company operates under the DEKSD brand and is an RFE market leader in the production of high-tech and often unique paints and lacquers.

“Andrei Adamovich, most of the Factory of Protective and Decorative Finishes’ output is designed by your specialists from scratch and has no direct peers in Russia or worldwide. What enables your company to be successful at developing innovative products and technologies, while most RFE manufacturers set a much more modest goal of ‘survival’ in a challenging economy?”

“On the one hand, the harsh local climate - high humidity, strong winds and wild temperature swings - raises the bar for designers of paints and lacquers, making deep-infiltration paints and lacquers with special properties especially useful for the RFE. High utility and transportation charges in the RFE make it practically impossible for local products to compete successfully with Western substitutes on price, so the ability to design and produce high value-added innovative products is essential for surviving, prospering, and expanding in this market.

“Some of our products are designed from scratch, while others are substantial improvements on domestic designs late from the 1980. Some of our products result from our cooperation with Germany’s Bayer, which creates polymers and other materials we use to develop our final products at our lab.”

“Can you tell us what’s special about your products? In what ways are they innovative?”

“Our company is the largest RFE producer of water-dispersion (polymeric phosphate) paints and lacquers and dry modified construction mixes for various purposes. All our products are designed to provide comprehensive solutions for our customers to address the needs of modern, high-quality and at the same time lower-cost construction.

“Our core products include anti-corrosive, exterior and interior paints, polymeric waterproof compositions, polymeric and anti-frost additives for concrete, special fire and vandalism prevention coatings, and many others - 55 product types in all, many of which are innovative and some of which are better than similar overseas products.

“The main focus of our innovation lies in special technical properties. Chemical interaction between paint components and elements of the base or primer serves to enhance elasticity, tensile strength and resistance of coatings to various atmospheric effects; additionally, the useful properties of our products remain at the original strong level for more than 10 years.

“Our specialists’ efforts ensure that our products are environmentally friendly and fire-resistant. Paints and lacquers with these properties are more expensive than conventional organic finishes, but our products’ perfect zero toxicity makes it possible to paint premises without shutting down production lines, hospitals or schools.”

“How often do you design and bring new products to the market? What are you working on these days?”

“We expand our range of solutions for construction needs every year. We entered a new market in 2011, when we began producing construction materials out of reinforced polystyrol concrete. Similar to wood in some of its key properties, this material is very strong, light, fire-resistant and environmentally friendly, while the new polystyrol concrete composition designed at our lab has made it possible to improve all its key properties to a level far above that of comparable products. We presented it at a trade show in Japan where our new material got a lot of positive feedback.

“We launched production of nano-modified products in 2011, which has enabled us to significantly increase some of the key useful measurable properties of our products.”

“Which of the large RFE construction projects are using your products?”

“The company’s products are finding broader applications every year and have been used successfully in many top-priority construction projects for the APEC Summit in Primorsky Region, as well as in facilities for the International Sports Games ‘Children of Asia’ in Yakutia, which is famous for extremely harsh and cold winters.”  

By Gleb ALENISHKO.

