Амурская область
Еврейская автономная область
Камчатский край
Магаданская область
Приморский край
Республика Саха (Якутия)
Сахалинская область
Хабаровский край
Чукотский автономный округ
Тема номера
На Дальнем Востоке традиционная сельскохозяйственная отрасль меняет свой облик
Дальневосточный капитал № 11, 2018

Регион сегодня
11.12
Во Владивостоке откроют "Экспресс-биржу труда"
11.12
"Аэрофлот" возобновил прямые рейсы Якутск – Москва – Якутск
11.12
Лимаренко провел рабочие встречи с председателями правительства и Думы Сахалинской области
11.12
Самый мощный на Дальнем Востоке угольный конвейер начал работу на Сахалине
11.12
Народный праздник "Оо, собо барахсан!" собрал гостей со всей Республики Саха
Часовой пояс
15 Ноября 2018, 09:00
Дальний Восток стал ближе к Москве Дальневосточный федеральный округ пополнился еще двумя субъектами
Регион сегодня
14 Ноября 2018, 17:00
Выборы губернатора Приморского края больше напоминают спецоперацию К новой избирательной кампании в Приморье федеральный центр отнесся максимально собрано
Финансы
14 Ноября 2018, 14:46
Иван Сиворакша: Сбербанк готов помочь своим клиентам стать самостоятельными инвесторами Сбербанк постоянно увеличивает возможности своих клиентов для получения дохода от инвестирования свободных денежных средств. Многие, наиболее продвинутые граждане, давно поняли, что деньги могут делать деньги, главное - заставить их правильно работать.
Регион сегодня
13 Ноября 2018, 11:30
Сергей ИВАШКИН, глава Минпромтранса Хабаровского края: Комсомольск - город нашенский Экономика Хабаровского края вступила в период интенсивного развития
Регион сегодня
13 Ноября 2018, 11:00
Что предшествовало браконьерской атаке на подзону Приморья За корейский промысел в 2018 году конкретные чиновники обязаны нести персональную ответственность
Актуально

Саммит АТЭС-2012
Проект ДК
24 Августа 2012, 22:05 | Проект ДК

Welcome to PrimRing

Dear Gentlemen! Have You ever heard of Vladivostok? There are many ports, ship repair yards, fish processing ventures, shipping companies and, of course, sailors and fishermen. But it’s not the point. It’s amazing but it is universally recognized that Primorsky Region is the most auto-advanced area of Russia.

The auto boom started in this area in mid-nineties when Russian entrepreneurs began importing auto vehicles from Japan. The Japanese cars conquered the far eastern market fast. Presently the majority of vehicles riding along the streets of Vladivostok are of the Japanese origin, but more and more European and American auto manufacturers open their dealerships in the region, there emerge auto assembling plants.

Auto sales and auto industry gave a stimulus to Auto and Moto sports that develop rapidly here. People of Vladivostok are real worshippers of cars and bikes. Unfortunately, presently in Primorsky Region like in all Far Eastern Russia there’s the lack of conditions for the training of sportsmen and conducting of competitions of international level.

It’s worth to mention that only 4 circuit autodromes function at a moment in Russia: “Moscow Raceway”,»Smolenskoye Ring», city of Smolensk, western part of Russia, «Nizhegorodskoye Ring», city of Nizhny Novgorod, central part of Russia, «Krasnoye Ring», city of Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. Recently the construction of «Sibirskoye Ring» has started in the city of Novosibirsk, Siberia. It is quite reasonable that the next autodrome «Primorskoye Ring» (PrimRing) should be constructed in Vladivostok - the eastern part of Russia.

The idea of the «PrimRing» project is to create a modern sports and technological complex for teaching and training of sportsmen, first of all, teen-agers and young people. In future it will allow them to become racers of the world class. No doubt that the availability of tracks and other facilities will contribute to the safety of racing will raise up the auto sports culture.

The autodrome is intended for conducting regional, national and international competitions in 18 disciplines - 3 asphalt and 15 off-road. The complex will include 9 tracks and will correspond to the category 2 (FIA classification).

The technical specifications of the tracks suppose the all-year round usage, including ice racing in winter season. The capacity of stands of all types is about 30.000 spectators. The autodrome is supposed to be open for amateurs, anybody will have a chance to test himself and his car. Rent subscription system will make the tracks attractive for all auto owners.

The autodrome is located on the plot of 78 Ha in the vicinity of Vladivostok. The location is suitable for the Primorsky region residents and for the guests. It is a cross-road of the major highways and can provide an easy access for sportsmen and for spectators.

The initiator of the project is Sumotori Machinery Group, the biggest Russian Far Eastern technological holding company.

The design was worked out by the German engineering and architect company - Tilke Gmbh & Co KG,(the designer of the international tracks including F1 in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Germany, Bahrain) and Apex Cicuit Design, Ltd, UK. On May, 2nd/ 2011 the design of the circuit was approved by FIA. In April 2011 the first excavators and dozers came to the plot to start preliminary work.

The first off-Road tracks (motoX) has been finished in October,2011 and is in operation now, asphalt tracks (FIA standard) will be finished in coming spring. The Project will be totally completed by Year 2015. Hopefully it will be integrated into the international sports activity and will contribute much to the development of auto sports in Russia and in Asia-Pacific.

Besides being just a sports facility PrimRing is supposed to become a destination, a kind of a family place for recreation and amusement with the hotels, restaurants, outlets for shopping, showrooms for vehicles and accessories, race simulators and BarBQ -sites.

Sumotori Machinery Group: Welcome to PrimRing, Enjoy the Natural Power!

Регион сегодня
22 Ноября 2018, 12:56
"Берингия-2019" пойдет по западному побережью Камчатки Дистанция традиционной экстремальной гонки на собачьих упряжках "Берингия" в 2019 году составит 1 500 километров и свяжет населенные пункты четырех муниципальных районов Камчатки.
Регион сегодня
22 Ноября 2018, 12:45
В Хабаровском крае наступает эра "просвещенного абсолютизма" Нынешний губернатор, по мнению депутатов, повторяет ошибку предшественника
Регион сегодня
21 Ноября 2018, 18:30
Новый авиарейс из Владивостока в Москву станет регулярным с 1 декабря А по вторникам можно будет летать по маршруту Владивосток – Москва – Санкт-Петербург
Регион сегодня
21 Ноября 2018, 14:35
Четыре бренда Приморья стали лучшими в туристическом национальном рейтинге В Национальный рейтинг туристических брендов-2018 вошли 63 бренда в 22 номинациях
Регион сегодня
20 Ноября 2018, 12:27
Стоимость "космического" тура на "Восточный" начинается от 6500 рублей и зависит от спроса Заявки от желающих посмотреть четвертый пуск ракеты-носителя с космодрома "Восточный" в Приамурье ждут до 25 ноября
